San Luis Obispo County primary election night coverage 2026
June 2, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
An unusually contentious election cycle for San Luis Obispo County is drawing to a close. Who will have a reason to celebrate tonight and who will be drinking away their sorrows?
CalCoastNews will have live updates on the results of local races, starting after the polls close at 8 p.m.
While the top two candidates in most races will head to a runoff in the November election, the SLO County Board of Supervisor board majority is hanging in the balance of today’s election.
Results
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