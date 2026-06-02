San Luis Obispo County primary election night coverage 2026

June 2, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

An unusually contentious election cycle for San Luis Obispo County is drawing to a close. Who will have a reason to celebrate tonight and who will be drinking away their sorrows?

CalCoastNews will have live updates on the results of local races, starting after the polls close at 8 p.m.

While the top two candidates in most races will head to a runoff in the November election, the SLO County Board of Supervisor board majority is hanging in the balance of today’s election.

Results

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