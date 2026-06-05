Deputies arrest suspect after standoff in rural San Luis Obispo

June 5, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect following a two-hour standoff in rural San Luis Obispo on Friday.

Benjamin Reynoso, 43, had a felony arrest warrant for vandalism, violating a domestic violence and restraining order and obstruction of justice. Each of the crimes stemmed from an incident last week. Reynoso had also made prior statements threatening law enforcement and residents in his area, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, members of the sheriff’s special enforcement detail served a search warrant in the 4700 block of Los Osos Valley Road. When the special enforcement detail arrived, Reynoso refused to exit his home, despite being told to do so in numerous announcements. No one else was inside the residence.

Members of the sheriff’s crisis negotiation team tried to contact Reynoso but were not successful. Reynoso refused to exit his home and made threats to sheriff’s personnel at the scene.

Deputies used several methods, including chemical agents, to get Reynoso out of his home. After approximately two hours, Reynoso exited the home and was taken into custody without further incident.

Upon searching the residence, detectives discovered several homemade incendiary devices.

The San Luis Obispo County Regional SWAT team assisted during the standoff by providing a specialized vehicle to help with the apprehension of Reynoso.

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