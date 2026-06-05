Juvenile critically injured in Santa Maria shooting

June 5, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A shooting in Santa Maria on Thursday left a juvenile victim in critical condition.

Shortly after 2:20 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in the 500 block of South Broadway. Officers arrived at the scene and found the juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

An ambulance transported the victim to Marian Regional Medical Center in critical condition, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers secured the scene and conducted an extensive canvass for witnesses and evidence. The Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau’s Violent Crime Unit then took over the investigation.

The Violent Crime Unit is actively pursuing leads, and detectives are seeking additional witnesses or information that may assist in identifying a suspect or suspects in the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the case to contact Detective Pelletier at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2063 or the Santa Maria Police Department tip line at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2677 (COPS).

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