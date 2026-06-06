Sinkhole closes busy intersection in Paso Robles
June 5, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
The intersection of Creston and Niblick roads in Paso Robles is closed while city crews repair a sinkhole caused by a water main break on Friday. City administration announced the closure could last until 2 a.m. on Saturday.
The following full road closures are currently in effect:
• Niblick Road at Creston Road
• Creston Road at Niblick Road
• Sherwood Road at the Niblick and Creston road intersection
Traffic control measures are in place, and drivers are advised to follow all posted
signage and directions from traffic control personnel. Travelers should use alternate routes and avoid the area while repairs are underway.
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