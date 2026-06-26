Former Gala Pride and Diversity Center director sentenced to jail

June 25, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The 46-year-old former director of the San Luis Obispo Gala Pride and Diversity Center was sentenced to 90 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzlement. Prior to his sentencing, Dustin Robert Colyerworth paid $59,302 in restitution.

Beginning in Nov. 2022 and ending in Oct. 2024, Colyerworth took advantage of his position of trust at Gala to embezzle tens of thousands of dollars from the nonprofit organization.

Colyerworth pled guilty in May to two felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement. He also admitted three factors in aggravation and agreed to pay restitution.

In exchange for his pleas and admissions, the District Attorney’s Office agreed to recommend that the court place Colyerworth on two years of formal felony probation on the condition that he serve 90 days in county jail and comply with other standard terms and conditions of probation.

If Colyerworth violates probation, he faces a maximum sentence of 3 years, 8 months in county jail.

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