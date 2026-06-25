Paso Robles police identify bank robbery suspect

June 25, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police officers identified the man they suspect robbed a bank on Wednesday afternoon as Ernesto Noriega Cisneros. He remains on the run.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Cisneros entered the Wells Fargo Bank on Spring Street and claimed to be armed with a firearm. He then demanding money from a bank employee.

The teller, who handed the robber an unknown amount of cash, did not see a weapon.

Cisneros fled the bank on foot, traveling northbound on Spring Street.

Officers describe Cisneros as a Hispanic male adult with facial tattoos. He was wearing a dark-colored bandana around his neck, a high-visibility yellow long-sleeve shirt, and blue jeans.

Detectives are actively attempting to locate Cisneros, who is wanted for

questioning in connection with this investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the current whereabouts of Cisneros to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP (7867) or by texting “SLOTIPS” followed by your message to

CRIMES (274637).

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...