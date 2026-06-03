Former SLO County Probation officer sentenced for embezzlement

June 2, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A former San Luis Obispo County probation officer, who embezzled more than $169,000, was sentenced today to 270 days in jail and two years felony probation.

Between Feb. 2023 and Aug. 2024, while serving as treasurer of the SLO County Probation Peace Officers’ Association, Fallyn Sierra Rollins repeatedly embezzled funds from the union. Rollins had unique control over the group’s checking account, debit card, and financial records, which allowed her theft spree to go undetected.

Following Rollins’ Feb. 24 guilty plea, the court indicated a sentence of 270 days in jail if Rollins fully paid restitution of $169,875 prior to her sentencing hearing, which she did.

Even so, the Santa Barbara County Probation Department provided a sentencing recommendations of eight years and four months in prison.

The SLO County District Attorney’s Office also disagreed with the court’s indicated sentence and advocated for a state prison term based on the amount and duration of the theft and the tremendous breach of trust involved in the crimes.

At today’s sentencing hearing, San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Rita Federman heard argument from the parties and victim impact statements from Rollins’s former colleagues.

Judge Federman, consistent with her prior indicated sentence, sentenced Rollins to a two-year term of felony probation and ordered her to serve 270 days in county jail.

“Embezzlement from your fellow members of a nonprofit organization is a tremendous betrayal of trust, and even more so when you are a member of law enforcement agency,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “We are disappointed with this relatively light sentence, but we respect the Judge’s independence and authority to do so.”

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