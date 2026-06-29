Man killed in crash near Avila Beach identified
June 29, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
The California Highway Patrol identified the 27-year-old man killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Avila Beach on Tuesday as Gary Noe Arias of Santa Maria.
Shortly after 11 p.m., Arias was headed southbound in a Totota truck near San Luis Bay Drive when the truck veered up an embankment before rolling down and landing on top of a BMW. Arias was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the BMW suffered minor injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines