Man killed in crash near Avila Beach identified

June 29, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The California Highway Patrol identified the 27-year-old man killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Avila Beach on Tuesday as Gary Noe Arias of Santa Maria.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Arias was headed southbound in a Totota truck near San Luis Bay Drive when the truck veered up an embankment before rolling down and landing on top of a BMW. Arias was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW suffered minor injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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