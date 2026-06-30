Paso Roles native wins first Top Fuel drag race

June 30, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles native and Templeton High School graduate Maddi Gordon won her first Top Fuel drag race on Sunday.

Gordon, 22, won the race at the Summit Racing Equipment National Hot Road Association (NHRA) Nationals in Ohio. She became the eighth woman in NHRA history to win in the Top Fuel division. Gordon’s victory came in just her 10th professional start.

The Paso Robles native races for Ron Capps Motorsports, which is owned by San Luis Obispo native Ron Capps. Both Capps and Maddi Gordon’s father, Doug Gordon, also scored victories on Sunday, giving Ron Capps Motorsports a sweep at the NHRA Nationals.

Capps won the Funny Car race, marking his 80th career victory. Doug Gordon won in the Top Alcohol Funny Car division.

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