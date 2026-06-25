Police looking for Paso Robles bank robbery suspect
June 24, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Paso Robles police officers are looking for the man who robbed a bank on Wednesday afternoon.
The suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank on Spring Street, said he had a weapon and handed a note to the teller. After receiving an unknown amount of cash, the man fled the bank.
It is suspected the robber got into a silver SUV driven by a female. The suspects then headed northbound on Spring Street.
The robber is described as a Hispanic male with a stocky build and a tribal tattoo near his eye. He was wearing a black bandana with white stripes, a long-sleeved shirt and jeans.
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