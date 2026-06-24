California threatens to sue Trump administration over wind project off Morro Bay coast

June 24, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

California filed an intent to sue the Trump administration over an agreement with a wind energy company to forego a lease off the coast of Morro Bay in exchange for a partial return of their payment, which is required to be invested in other domestic fuel sources.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta argues an agreement between the U.S. Department of Interior and Golden State Wind puts California’s clean energy gains, jobs, and more than $100 million in public investments at risk. Bonta claims California gets a say in the offshore wind leasing program and any deals.

“California won’t stand idly by as the Trump administration illegally strikes deals to kill offshore wind projects and replace them with more windfalls for his fossil fuel friends; we’re putting the administration on notice that we intend to sue,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “My office will continue to fight back aggressively against the Trump administration’s illegal attacks on wind energy projects.”

In 2022, the federal government auctioned off three offshore wind energy sites located between 20 and 30 miles off the coast near Morro Bay for more than $400 million. The offshore wind leases were sold under the assumptions that taxpayers would indefinitely subsidize the projects.

However, President Donald Trump worked to repeal and dismantle the climate and clean energy provisions of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, including freezing funding disbursements, canceling grants, and cutting back on clean energy tax incentives.

Work on the three projects off the coast of Morro Bay stalled, and the companies began negotiating with the Trump administration.

Two of the companies, Invenergy and Golden State Wind, have signed agreements with the Trump administration to cancel their leases for partial refunds of monies paid, which funds to be invested into U.S. based energy projects.

After filing a notice of intent to sue, Bonta is required to wait at least 60 days before filing a lawsuit.

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