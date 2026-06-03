Santa Barbara County deputies arrest fifth suspect over fatal stabbing

June 3, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives last week arrested a fifth and final suspect over the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old in the Goleta area last year.

On April 30, 2025, the teenage victim was stabbed near San Simeon Drive and Turnpike Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Since then, detectives have pursued leads, conducted followup investigations and worked closely with prosecutors to identify and apprehend all suspects believed to be involved in the homicide.

On June 16, 2025, detectives arrested 24-year-old Antonio Sanabia Garcia at his home in the 500 block of W. Gutierrez Street in Santa Barbara. Garcia later pleaded guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy.

The same day, detectives arrested a 16-year-old male at his home in the 500 block of W. Cannon Perdido Street in Santa Barbara. The teen was booked on charges of murder and conspiracy, and his case has been concluded in juvenile court.

Likewise on June 16, 2025, detectives served an arrest warrant for a second 16-year-old male, who was already in custody at the Santa Maria Juvenile Detention Facility on unrelated charges. Authorities booked him again for murder. Criminal proceedings against the juvenile are ongoing. A petition seeking transfer of the case to adult court is pending.

Detectives identified a fourth suspect, 20-year-old Adolfo Calles. On July 24, 2025, detectives contacted Calles in the 900 block of Jimeno Road in Santa Barbara and arrested him on charges of murder and conspiracy. Calles was subsequently released from custody pending review by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Following the issuance of an arrest warrant, Santa Barbara police re-arrested Calles on May 9, 2026. Calles’s case remains pending before the court.

On May 28, detectives arrested the fifth and final suspect, a 16-year-old male, at his home in the 900 block of San Pascual Street in Santa Barbara. Detectives arrested the teen on charges of murder and conspiracy. At the time of his arrest, he was on juvenile probation with GPS monitoring for unrelated offenses. The 16-year-old defendant is facing a murder charge with a gang enhancement in juvenile court.

The investigation into the stabbing remains active as the criminal cases move through the court system.

“This case is a testament to the determination and professionalism of our detectives,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said in a statement. “Even after the initial arrests were made, investigators remained steadfast in their commitment to uncovering every person’s role in this homicide. Their persistence over the past year ensured that all those believed to be responsible have been identified and held accountable through the criminal justice process.”

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