Gas prices continue falling in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs

June 7, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Even with continued uncertainty over travel through the Strait of Hormuz, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell 10 cents last week to $6.09 a gallon, according to AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped 13 cents to $5.90 last week. Nationally, gas prices fell 16 cents to $4.17 a gallon.

“Pump prices are cooling off as the price of crude oil remains below $100 per barrel,” according to AAA. “But uncertainty lingers over when the Strait of Hormuz will fully reopen and resume traffic”

SLO County currently has the ninth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $7.03. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.65 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.49 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 2211 Broad Street: $5.59 Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $5.59 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 4600 Broad Street: $5.59 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.65 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.67 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $5.69 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.75 Valero – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.75 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $5.83

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