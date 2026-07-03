Hearing reveals troubling details of San Luis Obispo County murder

July 3, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

During a preliminary hearing of two brothers suspected in the San Luis Obispo County murder and disposal of a 50-year-old woman troubling details of the crime were disclosed. The brothers return to court for an arraignment on July 14.

Motivated by jealousy, a 45-year-old married man allegedly killed his 50-year-old girlfriend shortly after she received a romantic Snapchat message from another love interest. The alleged killer then contacted his brother to help dispose of the body.

Last summer, Alejandro SorianoOrtiz left his wife and moved into a residence in Coalinga where his girlfriend Isabel LucasVelasco lived with one of his relatives. However, LucasVelasco did not want to share a bed with Alejandro SorianoOrtiz, who reluctantly slept on the couch.

On Sept. 12, 2025, the couple drove separately, with LucasVelasco leaving her car near a trailhead in Avenal, and then together to the job site in Arroyo Grande.

At 4:05 p.m., another love interest sent Isabel LucasVelasco a Snapchat message, “What’s going on my love?”

Prosecutors believe Alejandro SorianoOrtiz murdered LucasVelasco somewhere between the job site in Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles. Her autopsy report shows she was stabbed in the heart, liver and stomach while also suffering a fractured neck vertebrae.

Phone records show both LucasVelasco and Alejandro SorianoOrtiz’s phones left the work site at 5 p.m. and were driven in tandem to Paso Robles. Shortly after he left Arroyo Grande, Alejandro SorianoOrtiz called his brother, Celestino SorianoOrtiz of Santa Maria, who met up with him later in Paso Robles.

The men then allegedly drove LucasVelasco’s body to rural Coalinga where they buried her.

On Oct. 11, 2025, deputies found LucasVelasco’s body wrapped in black plastic, in a shallow grave with a foot sticking out of the grave.

After the brothers allegedly disposed of the body, they drove to Avenal where they took LucasVelasco’s car, a black Camaro. Alejandro SorianoOrtiz drove the Camaro to an orchard in rural Fresno County where they allegedly set it on fire.

Investigators accuse Alejandro SorianoOrtiz of then filing a false insurance claim on the Camaro.

Alejandro SorianoOrtiz faces charges of murder, arson in connection with burning LucasVelasco’s vehicle, filing a false insurance claim, and forging a green card.

Celestino SorianoOrtiz is charged with accessory to murder, arson of LucasVelasco’s vehicle, forging a green card, and possession of a controlled substance.

The brothers have ties to Mexico and spoke on calls intercepted by the SLO County Sheriff’s Office of fleeing to Mexico.

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Rita Federman earlier ruled that the brothers, both of whom are undocumented immigrants, will remain in jail without bail.

Following their arrests, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged immigration detainers against the brothers. California law restricts when law enforcement can comply, which includes murder or arson convictions, but not arrests.

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