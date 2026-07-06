Heat advisory for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara counties

July 6, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Following light rain and pleasant temperatures over the July Fourth weekend, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from Tuesday morning through Friday evening in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Anticipate temperatures from 90 to around 100 degrees in interior areas, except up to 105 degrees across the warmest mountains and interior valleys of San Luis Obispo County. The hottest temperatures are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

“There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, those without air conditioning, and those active outdoors,” according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters recommend drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned spaces, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

“Take extra precautions when outside,” according to the National Weather Service. “Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

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