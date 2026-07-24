Inmate escapes from Lompoc prison camp

July 24, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Federal and local law enforcement agencies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc on Thursday.

Omar Briceno-Quijano, 35, who was discovered missing from the minimum-security complex at approximately 4 p.m., was serving a 14-year sentence for drug-related offenses and money laundering. It is suspected he walked away from the minimum security prison camp.

Briceno-Quijano is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inch tall, weighing 197 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Briceno-Quijano to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (805) 346-2728.

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