Light at the end of Paso Robles groundwater litigation tunnel

July 23, 2026

OPINION by GREG GREWAL

After 13 years and lots of money, attornies involved in the quiet title litigation over Paso Robles Groundwater Basin rights are preparing for the final court hearing,

So what is quiet title? It is a lawsuit to settle property ownership disputes when multiple parties claim interest in the land.

The plaintiffs contend they are the rightful owners quieting any claims to the property.

On the other side, the defendants have the burden of proving their claim.

In the end, the court will conclude the matter by issuing a judgment that confirms the plaintiffs’ ownership and resolves any competing claims.

There is one more court hearing set for Aug. 17, one more claim, and the only defendant left is San Miguel which is arguing Pueblo water rights.

San Miguel is saying that because there is a mission, that the Spanish made them a Pueblo!

But not so fast, we have proven there is a list of missions that were to be Pueblos and San Miguel is not on that list. Also, Mission San Miguel was classified abandoned and put up for sale.

So why would San Miguel still want to continue? And why did any of the defendants – San Luis Obispo County, Paso Robles, Templeton, San Miguel and Atascadero Water Mutual – think they had any claims to our properties?

Shame on them!

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