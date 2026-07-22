Man kills teen in Santa Maria, pleads guilty

July 22, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Nearly nine years after a teenager was shot and killed near a roadway in Santa Maria, a man pleaded guilty to the murder.

On Tuesday, 25-year-old Jonathan Isaiah Limon pleaded guilty to killing Edward Jonathan Ramirez on Sept. 3, 2017. Limon was 16 years old when he murdered Ramirez.

Shortly before 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Lazo Way, Limon shot and killed 19-year-old Ramirez. Officers arrived, but were unable to identify a shooter at the time.

Limon is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 4. He faces 25 years to life in state prison.

“This outcome reflects the unwavering commitment of our department, who never stopped pursuing justice for the victim, his loved ones, and our community,” according to the Santa Maria Police Department. “We also thank the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for its partnership and dedication in bringing this case to a successful resolution.”

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