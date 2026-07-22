Fire displaces four households in Atascadero

July 22, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A fire at a four-unit apartment building in Atascadero on Tuesday morning displaced four households.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police knocked on the unit with the most fire damage and asked the people to leave the building, a resident told CalCoastNews. The fire had started on the outside of the second floor unit and then moved into the attic.

Firefighters arrived to find the balcony and attic of the second‑floor apartment engulfed in flames.

The lower unit sustained smoke and water damage, while the remaining two units experienced smoke damage. All four units are currently uninhabitable, displacing seven occupants who received assistance from the Red Cross for temporary accommodations.

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