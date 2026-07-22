Mercury spilled, San Luis Obispo business red-tagged

July 22, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An accidental mercury spill on Tuesday resulted in a hazmat response and officials red-tagging a San Luis Obispo business.

Shortly before 2 p.m., fire personnel responded to a hazard materials incident at a business in the 3200 block of Broad Street. Investigators determined a customer brought a collection of items to the business to sell, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

Among the items was a small container that the customer believed contained silver. The container was opened, and a small amount of elemental mercury spilled out of it.

The customer, along with an employee of the business, attempted to clean up the spill before recognizing the material was mercury. The customer then left the business. Both the customer and the business independently contacted emergency officials to report the incident.

San Luis Obispo Fire Department personnel and the San Luis Obispo County Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team responded to the business and conducted an assessment. Because of mercury contamination, responders determined the business was not safe to occupy until the affected area and contaminated materials could be properly remediated by a licensed hazardous materials cleanup contractor.

City building inspectors red-tagged the building. The location will remain closed until cleanup has been completed and the building has been confirmed safe for occupancy.

Fire and hazardous materials personnel also responded to the customer’s home on Narrow Court to evaluate the potential for contamination. After assessing the home, responders determined it was safe to occupy.

However, several items that are believed to have been exposed to mercury were left in place to be removed and disposed of by a licensed hazardous waste contractor.

There was no risk to the surrounding public at any time during the incident, according to the city. The mercury exposure was limited to the individuals directly involved in handling the container.

Emergency personnel advised both the customer and the business employee to seek medical evaluation through their healthcare providers as a precaution.

Elemental mercury is a dense, silver-colored liquid metal that can easily be mistaken for other materials. When spilled, elementary mercury breaks into tiny beads that can spread into cracks, flooring and other hard-to-reach areas where they continue to release invisible mercury vapor. Even small spills can require specialized cleanup to safely remove contamination.

Anyone who discovers elemental mercury should avoid handling it and isolate the area, if it can be done safely, then contact their local fire department or hazardous materials authorities for guidance.

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