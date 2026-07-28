Woman accused of election fraud sues witnesses in her case

July 28, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County woman facing nine felony counts for election fraud filed three lawsuits against witnesses and agencies involved in her criminal case and is considering filing another suit.

Gaea Powell is facing charges she violated multiple election laws when she ran for mayor of Arroyo Grande in 2020 and 2022. She allegedly registered to vote at an address on James Way in Arroyo Grande where she did not live, in violation of election laws, and failed to properly report income and campaign expenditures.

Powell argues she had two residences, which gave her the right to choose which was her primary address.

While Powell has admitted she made errors, she claims Arroyo Grande City Clerk Jessica Matson and SLO County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano failed to give her accurate information about the election.

“So, I was supposed to see this buried code?” Powell said. “It was a mistake. The code was not disclosed to me.”

After a lengthy investigation, the SLO County District Attorney’s Office charged Powell in July 2025 with voter registration fraud, filing a false declaration of candidacy, fraudulent voting, failure to file campaign finance reports, and perjury by declaration.

On Jan. 22, Powell filed a suit against SLO County after the clerk-recorder and district attorney offices allegedly failed to comply with a public records request, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.

A week later, on Jan. 28, Powell filed a suit against the City of Arroyo Grande and city clerk Matson – a witness in Powell’s criminal case. In the suit, Powell argues the city failed to properly respond to a records request by claiming the documents were sealed by a court order.

During a preliminary hearing in April, Powell’s landlord at the James Way address, Dr. David Marquis, testified that Powell wanted to open a campaign office at his Arroyo Grande property. However, he said she never brought any furniture over, only one box, and that she never lived there.

Following the hearing, Powell told CalCoastNews that she and Marquis had a falling out and that he was not truthful.

On June 2, Powell filed a lawsuit against Marquis listing numerous complaints, including breach of contract, fraudulent inducement, negligent misrepresentation and defamation.

Powell and Marquis had a professional and business relationship that ended in 2025 through a settlement agreement. In her lawsuit, Powell accuses Marquis of violating the settlement agreement, including making disparaging statements regarding Powell’s criminal case.

“No party shall disparage any other party, nor shall any party make any public statement nor do any act that is calculated or likely to result in an inquiry by any member of the public as to any aspect of the dispute between the parties or any of the information covered by this confidentiality provision,” according to the settlement agreement.

However, witnesses are required to tell the truth when testifying in criminal cases, regardless of confidentiality agreements.

When asked if she planned to sign a plea agreement, Powell said she wants the case to go to trial to preserve her right to file a lawsuit against SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow.

“My main idea about having this go to trial is to expose the process,” Powell said. “Are people being victimized by the DA?”

Powell’s trial is scheduled for Aug. 31.

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