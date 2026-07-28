Gas leak leads to temporary road closures, evacuations in Paso Robles

July 28, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A natural gas leak in Paso Robles on Tuesday morning led to temporary road closures and evacuations.

Because of a damaged gas line, Railroad Street and Pine Street between 12th and 13th Streets were closed. In addition, city staff evacuated nearby buildings while crews worked to secure the area.

Emergency personnel from the Paso Robles Fire Department and Paso Robles Police Department remained on scene while the gas company made repairs

Following repairs by the gas company and a thorough safety assessment

by emergency responders, all road closures have been lifted, evacuated

occupants have been allowed to return, and the area has been reopened

to the public.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the community for its patience,

cooperation, and for avoiding the area while emergency crews worked to

ensure the safety of residents, businesses, and visitors,” according to the Paso Robles Fire Department. “Your cooperation allowed responders to work efficiently and safely.

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