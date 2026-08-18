Four candidates running for two Atascadero City Council seats

August 18, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Four candidates are running for two seats on the Atascadero City Council while Mayor Charles Bourbeau is running unopposed in his bid to continue leading the council.

The seats currently held by councilwomen Susan Funk and Heather Newsom are on the November ballot. Residents can vote for two candidates to fill the open seats.

Councilwoman Funk, 68, is seeking a third term while Newsom is not running for reelection..

Funk, a small business owner, has worked as a healthcare management consultant for 30 years. She earned an MBA from Stanford University.

Funk wants to increase the number of businesses, jobs and housing option for young people.

Mike Avila is a small business owner. After selling his construction company he opened a company that produces roadway safety signs and structures.

His priorities include investing in public safety, supporting economic development, paving roads and maintaining parks and infrastructure.

Emily Baranek is a fourth generation resident of Atascadero. She works for People’s Self-Help Housing as a senior construction manager.

Baranek, 45, believes that working together residents can strengthen the local economy, expand opportunities for families, and preserve Atascadero’s small-town character.

Ian Denchasy is a former English teacher and writer. He moved to Atascadero in 2018 to start a pie business.

Denchasy, 62, is running for the city council to serve residents, businesses and visitors in a way that provides positive experiences. He wants to promote economic growth and remove burdensome costs for all three groups.

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