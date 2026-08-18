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Tears in the darkness: The Battling Bastards of Bataan

August 18, 2026

Andy Caldwell

OPINION by ANDY CALDWELL

After the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor at the beginning of World War 2, they set their sights on the Philippines because of its strategic location.

The Battle of Bataan began on Jan. 6, 1942, and almost immediately the defenders were on half rations along with few weapons and meds, because of poor planning by General MacArthur. That is, before the Bataan death march began, after having resisted the Japanese forces for some three months, the troops were already very ill, having been stricken with malaria, dengue fever, and many, many other diseases.

Ultimately, we surrendered and that action represented the largest single defeat in American military history.

The Bataan Death March was a forced march of some 66 miles that began with 76,000 prisoners of war- 66,000 Filipinos, 10,000 Americans.

During the march, the captives were brutalized and dehumanized, shot, bayoneted, and, in many cases, beheaded; many those who made it to the first camp in the Philippines later died of starvation and disease.

The book “Tears in the Darkness” by Michael and Elizabeth Norman is a remarkably accurate account of the march and its aftermath. The New York Times stated that “if you are not weeping openly by the book’s final scenes, then you have a hard crust of salt around your soul.”

After the march, the troops were loaded into box cars and then transferred onto what became known as hell ships. During the march and the subsequent hell ship transport, they were given no water and no food and, in some cases, little to no air to breath.

Most of the Americans taken prisoner on Bataan died before war’s end. Most of those who survived the war experience died before the age of 50 due to the effects of disease, stress, and starvation.

Some deaths were attributed to biological experiments on the troops. The death rate for American POWs from the march was over 60%, whereas for those in Nazi POW camps it was less than 2%.

No man left behind? The Bataan death march survivors believed they were left behind to die, and they were right. That too, took a huge toll.

Back in Washington, American and British leaders decided upon a “Europe first” war policy, as it was determined that Germany must be the first of the Axis powers (Germany, Japan, and Italy) to be defeated, because it was the most formidable.

So, what about the men and women left behind in the Philippines? The answer to that question attributed to Secretary of War Henry Stimson was “there are times when men must die,” as reported in the book, “When Men Must Die Live” (another excellent read!), by Bataan death march survivor James T. Murphy and his son, Kenneth Murphy, who I had the honor to meet and interview.

Listen to these words:

We’re the Battling Bastards of Bataan,

No Mama, No Papa, No Uncle Sam,

No aunts, no uncles, no cousins, no nieces,

No pills, no planes, no artillery pieces,

And nobody gives a damn!

My father was on the death march and it was about this time 81 years ago that the severely emaciated POWs began to be rescued and released, but, unfortunately, the majority of those who made it home died before their 50th birthday due to the horrors, torture, starvation and deprivations they were forced to endure.

My father died at age 47. I will always be grateful for his and his fellows’ sacrifice, and I am extremely grateful that Mr. Murphy located my father’s POW records for me.

Finally, as Mr. Murphy writes, “As we approached the USS Rescue, we all looked up and shouted in unison, “There’s Old Glory.” As we focused our eyes on the first American flag that we had seen in the last 41 months, we survivors of the Hanawa prison camp wept unashamedly at the spectacle waving in the breeze at us.

To a person, we felt as if those stars and stripes were saying, “Welcome back. You are safe now.”

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB in Santa Barbara County and host of The Andy Caldwell Radio Show, weekdays from 3-5 p.m. on  FM 98.5, FM 99.5, AM 1240, AM 1290 and FM 96.9.

 


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10 Comments

Cool history lesson we all know. Now list the corruption, terrorism, genocide America’s elite have done since ww2 internationally and the chaos we’ve created to make this “story” relevant to lessons we need to learn and Not repeat Globally. We have done more harm to this world; than any nation; any dictator, any oligarch, any psychopath has ever dreamed of.


-1

Thank you for this opinion piece.


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What amazing heros they were. Incredibly hard times don’t make heros, it just reveals them.


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Along with the Norman and Murphy books, Geoffrey C. Ward’s book, The War, recounts Bataan through the eyes of another survivor, Glenn Frazier, who recalls his experience in the Ken Burns’ documentary of the same name. Thanks to Andy for writing about a piece of American history no American should forget.


1

What a bore you are.


-24

Yes, remembering the sacrifice of Americans at the hands of the murderous Imperial Japanese war machine, certainly is boring to you.


It was because of reading about the fall of the Philippines in the newspapers, that my Dad enlisted in the Air Corp. and subsequently completed 32 missions over occupied Europe and Germany as a Bombardier on a B-17 (96thBG, 339thBS, 8th AF).


Unlike you, my Dad was my ultimate hero.


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Agree entirely… Andy runs a radio show, and capitilizes on the suffering of many, including my grandfather, whose tank was hit by a German shell in the Battle of the Bulge. The VA said he would never walk again, but he proved them wrong. But he was never the same, for he saw this for what it is. Tom Hanks has capitilized on the suffering of many, as well as Gary Sinise. And he certainly capitilizes on my suffering, where I had to pay for the mistakes of our “culture”.


We love to take victims and victimize them again, in print, media, film, what have you. I remember during my service in the Navy, a fellow remarked, “Wouldn’t it be nice if we did not need a military” and this resonated with me. Many of us did not want to serve, but having no choice, or no perceived choice, found the military our only option.


The military is no longer the “military of years past”, but more a “church” now.


I wonder, had Andy Caldwell served, and had he really served, I can recall a quote from the Vietnam era, “There must have been 3,000 Army Rangers in Vietnam, and I’ve met all 15,000 of them”, how positive he would be about this whole state of affairs, and I suspect he would be broken.


As a retired military member, whose family fought in the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, The French and Indian Wars, World War 2 (not sure about World War 1, but we were probably there as well), and our latest debacle, war is not a pleasant thing, nor anything worth pursuing.


Does anyone here remember Pat Tillman? That fellow who gave up his football contract to be a “Poster Boy” for the Army and ended up getting shot by his own troops? That’s what war really is.


Where I was deployed, I didn’t know who the enemy was, seems I was surrounded by them, from both sides. It would be nice if people could learn to think for themselves, who knows, they might start making smarter choices, and no, I’m not a pacifist.


I’ve been on the “Death March” for 53 years, Andy, thanks to people like you.


Stop glorifying something that only destroys people physically and psychologically, this place is a zoo…


-3

What a messed up miserable person you are. Attributing hateful motives to so many folks you’ve ever met, missing the point of this piece entirely, and filled with so much anger and self pity. None glorify war, but all should glorify those that choose to serve their country – in the armed forces or any other form of service. Are you too self adsorbed to see this?


3

And where did you serve, inquiring minds would LOVE to know???


0

That all you got? I did NOT serve, which ain’t something to be ashamed of as you imply. But my father, many uncles, brother in laws, nieces and nephews did – some in horrific combat roles. None of them ever talk like you do, or tolerate it in their presence.


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