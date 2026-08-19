Templeton advisory group chair sentenced to 30 days in jail

August 19, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The 71-year-old chair of the Templeton Area Advisory Group was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Wednesday morning for one felony county of vandalism and seven charges of violating restraining orders. Even though David Leader pleaded guilty, he has continued to run the advisory group meetings.

Nearly a dozen victims attended the hearing, with four providing stories of harassment, vandalism and theft. The judge ordered Leader to begin his sentence on Oct. 31.

Facing 32 criminal charges related to violating multiple restraining and court orders, vandalism and petty theft – leader agreed to plead guilty to eight charges. He also agreed to a 30 day sentence in the San Luis Obispo County Jail, two years felony probation, and restitution of $684.

If he fails to abide by the terms of his plea agreement, which includes not harassing or contacting his neighbors while on probation, the court will sentence Leader to two years in jail or prison.

Several years ago, Leader and others in his neighborhood quarreled over a road designation and access.

Following the disagreement, multiple neighbors filed for and received restraining orders against Leader, according to court records. Neighbors accused Leader of trespassing, shouting obscenities and making threats, at times while carrying a firearm.

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