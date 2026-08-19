Smoking related fire damages duplex in Paso Robles

August 19, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A smoking related fire damaged a duplex in Paso Robles on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a caller reported a residential fire burning at a structure at 324 Vine

Street. Firefighters arrived to find light smoke flowing from a duplex at 522 4th Street.

The fire started on an outside deck and spread into nearby vegetation and the exterior of the duplex, according to the Paso Robles Fire Department. Crews helped the resident and her dog leave the building.

Before the fire spread to the interior of the building, firefighters contained the blaze.

Investigators determined the fire was smoking related.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...