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Media held at gunpoint at Vandenberg Space Force Base

August 18, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A handful of reporters were held at gunpoint yesterday as they attempted to cover the groundbreaking of a new training facility for missile operators at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

As is standard procedure, reporters from KSBY, New Channel, Noozhawk and Santa Maria Times waited, along with two military members, to enter the base. A base minivan driven by public affairs staff then attempted to escort the convoy to the groundbreaking ceremony.

However, an alarm was raised about “gate runners,” prompting security to converge on the convoy. The reporters and military members were ordered to leave their vehicles one by one with their hands up and firearms pointed at them.

Security personnel handcuffed the military members and took them away in a government vehicle while reporters sat on a curb.

The groundbreaking ceremony ended before the reporters were cleared and released.


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2 Comments

Sometimes I miss the old days ….. when situations were handled with cool heads and a sense of professionalism and control. Back when ‘ threat assessment’ was a skill forwarded by people who were able to respond in kind and were allowed to use common sense.


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So, heavy security at a highly strategic missile base? This is the headline?


Obviously, the two “escorts” failed to establish communications with the Security Force, who were also, apparently, not informed of this press convoy.


Nothing irregular happened. Security of the base is first and foremost.


20 year ago in Iraq, I would have shot the vehicles to pieces, that attempted to breach my perimeter. These reporters should thank whichever God they love, for watching out for them.


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