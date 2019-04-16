Front Page  »  

Pismo Beach significantly expands smoking ban

April 16, 2019

The city of Pismo Beach has extended its existing ban on smoking in certain public areas to many new places, a regulation that will take effect this week and will subject violators to hefty fines. [Cal Coast Times]

Pismo Beach previously restricted smoking in public parks and playgrounds and on the beach and pier, as well as near publicly owned buildings. Starting Thursday, outdoor dining areas in Pismo Beach will also become smoke-free zones.

Additionally, the smoking ban will be extended to entryways to various buildings; farmers’ markets and special events open to the public; bus stops; ATM machines and other service areas; recreational areas like bike paths, hiking trails and sports fields; and unenclosed places of employment. Likewise, the ban on smoking will apply to sidewalks along Shell Beach Road and Five Cities Drive and in the downtown area. Vaping, too, will be prohibited in those areas.

“It is the intent of the city council to protect adults and children from the potential dangers of second hand smoke while they enjoy the Pismo Beach community,” Mayor Ed Waage said. “Additionally, the proliferation of smoking-related litter detracts from the standards that our residents and visitors alike have come to expect from our city.”

Violators of the smoking regulations will face $250 fines for the first violation and higher fines for repeated violations. The city will install signs in the downtown area to notify the public about the new smoking regulations.

City Manager Jim Lewis said the city’s goal is compliance, not citations.

“We want everyone to have an enjoyable experience,” Lewis said. “Limiting smoking in other areas throughout the city has been beneficial and there has been positive voluntary compliance; we expect the same will occur with the expanded prohibited areas.”


Loading...
Related:


3
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
DocT

Banning smoking will keep the public safe from disease and early death due to second hand smoke, etc.


But why stop there? Why not ban the sale of tobacco….like the drug war? All use of illegal drugs stopped during the Drug War, right?


But seriously, why stop there? Why not ban thinking about smoking? If we make it a crime to think about smoking, or think about buying tobacco products, then not only can we keep people from smoking but we can save even more lives.


It’s time to get super-duper tough on things that used to be considered a personal choice! We all know that smoking causes death….it says so all over tobacco product labels. But if people STILL choose to purchase, think about purchasing, or—-gasp—-actually smoking, shouldn’t they be subject to hefty fines and imprisonment?


That’s how we stopped people from using drugs. Why not use the same awesome strategy to get people to stop smoking…..and more importantly to stop thinking about smoking, which would end addiction.


Public policy is easy! Just ASSume that everyone thinks like I do and make up laws to force them to behave the way I want them to behave! Win/Win!!! Plus we can collect fines.


Vote Up-2Vote Down 
04/16/2019 2:03 pm
pasoparent5

Doc T–many of us could care less what adults do in their own home. Smoke whatever…drink…just don’t get in a car afterwards.


As for Pismo’s smoking ban, why is it ok for a minority of smokers to make the majority of us non-smokers uncomfortable? Second-hand smoke is a real issue. Pismo’s PUBLIC areas can be smoke-free & other PUBLIC areas should be too.


Again–smoke in your own private place but smoking in public infringes on my rights & those of my kids.


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
04/16/2019 2:37 pm
DocT

I should say that I’m not against a smoking ban “in public.” IE on buses, inside public buildings, school buildings, etc. That’s not problematic in my opinion.


You mention your rights. Amen.


But other people also have rights, including people who choose to smoke. Why should you infringe on their rights by banning outdoor use of tobacco?


What about the rights of property owners who put a bar or restaurant on their property and who wish to allow smoking? Why should their rights be subject to your wishes?


If people want to smoke let them! You and me will choose non-smoking places to eat. Let the smokers do their thing, we’ll do ours. I don’t want them smoking in my restaurant, but in the same way I don’t want to dictate what they do in theirs.


I think we’re all better off when we stop minding everyone else’s business.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
04/16/2019 2:56 pm
﻿