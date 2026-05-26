Injured person airlifted after fall near Lopez Lake
May 26, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A helicopter airlifted a person who fell and suffered injuries near Lopez Lake Monday evening.
Shortly before 6 p.m., fire personnel responded to a reported fall near Lopez Lake Drive. Due to the location of the incident, a CHP H70 helicopter airlifted the patient to an awaiting San Luis Ambulance crew, according to Cal Fire.
The individual sustained minor injuries.
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