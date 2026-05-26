Bomb squad called over suspicious device in Grover Beach

May 26, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad responded to a suspicious device in Grover Beach on Tuesday.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious device near Le Sage Drive and Highway 1. Officers arrived at the scene, confirmed the presence of the device and secured the area, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Officials closed roadways around the area, including the Grand Avenue entrance to the Oceano Dunes.

The bomb squad came out to the scene and rendered the device safe. State Parks and Grover Beach Public Works personnel also assisted with the response.

Authorities then reopened roadways in the area.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...