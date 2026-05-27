San Luis Obispo officers shoot suspect with less lethal munitions

May 26, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officers shot and injured a suspect claiming to have a firearm at the CVS Pharmacy on Madonna Road on Saturday evening.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a man refusing to leave CVS. Officers arrived and found 55-year-old Steven Wilson, who began to yell at the officers to stay away from him.

Wilson told officers he had a firearm and wanted to die..

After approximately 20 minutes of negotiations, Wilson continued to threaten officers and refused to comply with their orders. Wilson then reached into a pack he was wearing at his waist.

Officers responded by firing less lethal munitions made of dense foam, striking Wilson in the leg. Officers arrested Wilson, who was not in possession of a firearm.

Officers transported Wilson to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. They then booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail for felony resisting, tresspassing and local misdemeanor warrants.

He remains in jail in lieu of a $31,000 bail.

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