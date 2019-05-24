Santa Maria man accused of burglarizing Pismo Beach home

May 24, 2019

Police arrested a Santa Maria man for allegedly burglarizing a Pismo Beach home early Wednesday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 2:15 a.m, a burglar kicked in a side door on the garage of a Pismo Beach home. During the burglary, money, a cell phone and various other items were stolen, according to the Pismo Beach Police Department.

Shortly afterwards, officers located a suspicious person near the home that was burglarized. Officers identified the suspect and released him.

At that point, the burglary had not even been discovered. The homeowner determined his house had been burglarized later in the morning.

After the homeowner reported the burglary, investigators collected evidence and surveillance footage from the scene and surrounding area.

At about 8:49 a.m. on Thursday, investigators located the suspect, 42-year-old Joseph Kling, in the 400 block of East Avenue in Santa Maria. With help from Santa Maria police, Pismo Beach officers contacted Kling in his vehicle.

Investigators found Kling was in possession of most of the stolen property from the burglary. Officers arrested Kling on charges of burglary and possession of stolen property.

Officers booked Kling into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. Kling is not currently in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact the Pismo Beach Police Department Detectives Bureau at (805) 773-2208.

