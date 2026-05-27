Former Atascadero Fire Chief Michael McCain dies at 77

May 27, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Former Atascadero Fire Chief Michael Paul McCain died earlier this month at the age of 77. McCain, an Atascadero resident, died peacefully on May 17, the city announced.

The former chief began his career as a firefighter with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. In 1971, McCain joined the Atascadero Fire Department, where he rose the ranks and eventually retired as fire chief in 2000.

McCain’s legacy with the fire department was one of building up stronger leaders, the city of Atascadero says. Fire personnel hired during his tenure went on to serve as chief officers at many surrounding departments, including Templeton, San Miguel, San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Five Cities, Atascadero State Hospital, Paso Robles, Diablo Canyon and Santa Barbara County.

On Friday, the Atascadero Fire Department will lead a procession with McCain’s family from Chapel of the Roses to Pine Mountain Cemetery in Atascadero, where a graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. McCain’s family invites members of the public to wear a Hawaiian-themed shirt or dress. McCain enjoyed bright colors and felt that shorts were always appropriate attire.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in McCain’s name to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation. McCain’s grandson, Cody, has Angelman Syndrome. The foundation was close to McCain’s heart.

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