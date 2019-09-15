Burglar targets The Mayor’s Place in Nipomo

September 15, 2019

A thief or thieves broke into The Mayor’s Place restaurant in Nipomo last week and snatched money from the cash register and donations to a local charity. [KSBY]

A burglar forced open the back door causing about $700 in damage, pulled out the safe, took approximately $600 from the cash register and about $100 in donations to the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society. Workers at the The Mayor’s Place spotted the damage when they arrived to work early Wednesday morning.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are hoping a business next door captured video of the burglary. Deputies are asking anyone with information about the burglary to call the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

Loading...