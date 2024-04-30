Woman’s body found near fountain in Santa Barbara

April 29, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Law enforcement officers are working to identify a woman whose body was found near a fountain in Santa Barbara on Monday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., Harbor Patrol officers discovered a woman’s body near Stearn’s Wharf and informed police. Officers arrived to find a body near the dolphin fountain at Cabrillo Boulevard.

Officers do not suspect foul play.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the woman.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...