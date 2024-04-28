Arroyo Grande man killed in single-car crash

April 28, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 52-year-old Arroyo Grande man was killed in a single-car crash early Saturday morning in the South County city.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the man crashed while driving on the 1400 block of E. Grand Avenue, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found the driver unconscious and without a pulse.

Officers removed the man from the vehicle and began lifesaving efforts. San Luis Ambulance medics then arrived and took over the efforts to resuscitate the man.

The attempts did not succeed, and emergency personnel pronounced the Arroyo Grande resident deceased at the scene. Authorities are currently withholding the victim’s name.

An investigation into the death remains ongoing. Police ask anyone who has information about the incident contact Officer Brandon Earnest at (805) 473-5110.

