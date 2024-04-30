Morro Bay man dies after being struck by car in SLO Costco parking lot
April 29, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A Morro Bay man has died in the aftermath of being struck by a car in the San Luis Obispo Costco parking lot last week.
Shortly before 4 p.m. on April 22, a car hit Bayani Naguit, 65, as he was walking in the parking lot. Emergency personnel transported Naguit to a local hospital. He eventually succumbed to his injuries.
“My brother was going to a grocery market when he was hit by a car,” Victor Naguit wrote on a Gofundme page that is raising money for his family. “Unfortunately, he did not survive the accident. My brother is a family man who loves his family very much. He loves to go fishing, watching his grandkids and spending time with his siblings.”
