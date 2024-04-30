Drunk driver arrested in Solvang with assault rifle
April 29, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Barbara County deputies on Sunday arrested a drunk driver in Solvang who was transporting an assault weapon and drugs.
Shortly before 1 a.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle that was missing a front license plate on Mission Drive at Pine Street. The deputy determined the driver, 23-year-old Eduardo Andres Sanchez, was under the influence of alcohol.
During a search of Sanchez’s vehicle, deputies found a loaded, un-serialized short barreled rifle along
with narcotics.
Deputies booked Sanchez in Santa Barbara County Jail for misdemeanor DUI and felonies including;
transportation of narcotics for sales, possession of a controlled substance for sales, illegal possession
of an assault weapon, manufacturing a short barreled rifle, felon in possession of a firearm, and
prohibited person carrying a loaded firearm. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.
