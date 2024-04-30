Drunk driver arrested in Solvang with assault rifle

April 29, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County deputies on Sunday arrested a drunk driver in Solvang who was transporting an assault weapon and drugs.

Shortly before 1 a.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle that was missing a front license plate on Mission Drive at Pine Street. The deputy determined the driver, 23-year-old Eduardo Andres Sanchez, was under the influence of alcohol.

During a search of Sanchez’s vehicle, deputies found a loaded, un-serialized short barreled rifle along

with narcotics.

Deputies booked Sanchez in Santa Barbara County Jail for misdemeanor DUI and felonies including;

transportation of narcotics for sales, possession of a controlled substance for sales, illegal possession

of an assault weapon, manufacturing a short barreled rifle, felon in possession of a firearm, and

prohibited person carrying a loaded firearm. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...