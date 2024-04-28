Police searching for five suspects who carjacked person in Paso Robles

April 28, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police are searching for five suspects who allegedly carjacked a person at gunpoint and knifepoint Saturday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., five Hispanic males wearing face masks reportedly exited a red sedan in the 3400 block of Oak Street and confronted their victim. Two of the suspects brandished black handguns and one had a knife, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The suspects took the victim’s vehicle by force and fled the area, the victim told police.

At approximately 10:55 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department informed Paso Robles police that officers had located the victim’s vehicle in Atascadero. Atascadero officers surveilled the unoccupied car for about one hour and witnessed no movement.

Paso Robles officers came to the location and processed the vehicle for evidence. Police have yet to locate any of the suspects, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators ask that anyone who has information about the case call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...