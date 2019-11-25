Nipomo house fire leaves victim in critical condition

November 24, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A neighbor rescued a person from inside a burning home in Nipomo Sunday afternoon. The victim of the house fire is in critical condition. [KSBY]

At about 2 p.m., a fire broke out at a home in the 200 block of West Price Street, according to Cal Fire.

Before firefighters arrived at the scene, a neighbor pulling one person out of the home and began resuscitating the individual. Fire personnel took over providing emergency care before the victim was transported to a local hospital.

Responders quickly knocked down the blaze, which was burning inside a bedroom. The fire caused just minimal damage.

Fire officials say there were two occupants inside the home when it caught on fire. Only one person suffered injuries as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

