Front Page  »  

Cal Fire sues In-N-Out for fire in rural Arroyo Grande

November 24, 2019

By CCT STAFF

Cal Fire filed a lawsuit last week against the In-N-Out burger chain seeking approximately $1.2 million, the cost of fighting a 2017 fire in rural Arroyo Grande which the chain was responsible for starting.

On Sept. 20,  a worker was mowing dry grasses and brush, on a hot and windy day, at a property the chain owns at 9815 Huasna Road. Chaff built up on the deck of the tractor, which was ignited by a hot clutch, and then blown off setting fire to the dry grasses, according to the lawsuit.

The fire scorched 245 acres in the four days it took firefighters to put it out.

Cal Fire accuses the owners of the property of neglect. According to the suit, the tractor was not properly maintained and the driver permitted the fire to spread.

Twice this year, on March 13 and Aug. 30, Cal Fire sent a letter demanding payment for the cost of the fire, but In-N-Out management did not comply.


Loading...
Related:


6
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
IronHub

Don’t these guys include “firefighting” as a recurring cost in budgets?


Vote Up2Vote Down 
11/24/2019 6:16 pm
Kidholm

Cal Fire is being paid by taxpayers whether they work or not. Charging for services rendered amounts to double dipping. I’m all for cutting them off the taxpayers’ payroll and let them be self-funded by billing for services rendered.


Vote Up3Vote Down 
11/24/2019 3:29 pm
Mitch C

Does the fire service get funded on a per incident basis or through our taxes – they cannot have it both ways. If they think they are due $1.2 million for the Arroyo Grande Fire they need to return all tax monies to those who thought that when you call 911 you don’t expect an outrageous bill.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
11/24/2019 2:55 pm
jbt

Now is Amtrak going to have to pay for putting out fires their sparking brakes cause? What do we pay our taxes for? Pretty sad statement about poor old Cali.


Vote Up15Vote Down 
11/24/2019 12:03 pm
AmericaTheFree

If California or one of the county and or city agencies responsible for putting out those fires did sue Amtrak, a federal agency, you’d be payin’ the bill for both the plaintiff(s) and the defendant’s representation, and, any possible judgment or settlement. All I’m sayin’ is be careful what you wish for…


Vote Up1Vote Down 
11/24/2019 2:11 pm
laftch

That’s called deep pockets syndrome.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
11/24/2019 2:49 pm
﻿