Man stabs two relatives in rural Paso Robles during shelter rules

April 3, 2020

A 39-year-old Las Vegas man allegedly stabbed two of his juvenile relatives during a fight Wednesday evening in Heritage Ranch.

Romen Homero DeLeon entered into a heated argument with a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old in a residence on the 4900 block of Buck Tail Lane. DeLeon allegedly stabbed both of the teens at about 7:30 p.m. and then fled the area.

During the fight, DeLeon was also stabbed, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly later, deputies stopped DeLeon’s car near the intersection of 24th Street and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.

Before his arrest, emergency personnel transported DeLeon to a local hospital for treatment.

Upon release from the hospital, officers booked DeLeon into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and willful cruelty to a child causing possible injury or death, with his bail set at $500,000.

The victims’ injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

DeLeon was previously arrested for holding his girlfriend hostage and assaulting her. In 2011, following an argument at a Morro Bay hotel, DeLeon took his girlfriend’s cell phone, restrained her, attacked her and then fled the scene prior to being caught, Morro Bay police said at the time.

