Second staffer at Templeton nursing facility infected with coronavirus

April 29, 2020

An second employee at Vineyard Hill’s Health Center in Templeton tested positive on Tuesday for the coronavirus.

On Friday, an employee confirmed they were infected with the virus, which prompted testing of all staff and employees at the rehabilitation facility. With help from the San Luis Obispo County Health Department, 79 patients and 139 employees were tested since Friday.

Compass Health, which operates the facility, said the second case was discovered at that time. The second staffer is a new hire who has had limited contact with patients. The staffer was primarily asymptomatic while working at the rehabilitation facility.

The employee with the first case of the virus, was also primarily asymptomatic. The first employee believes they contracted the virus while visiting a relative on Easter who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

