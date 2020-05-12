Cal Poly student killed in car crash

A Cal Poly junior died Saturday in a car crash, according to the university. Angel De Los Santos was 21 years old.



She was a nutrition major from Ukiah, California, as well as a member of the university’s women’s club basketball and rugby teams.

“We are saddened by her passing and remain in contact with her family to offer our support,” the university said in a statement.

The women’s club basketball team also released a statement.

“Angel was one of the most positive, hard working, fun people we had the pleasure of having on this team,” the club basketball program stated in a Facebook post.

The women’s rugby team described De Los Santos in a social media post as having an “incredible work ethic, contagious smile and beautiful soul.”

It is unclear where the fatal crash occurred. Cal Poly is making virtual counseling services available to students.

