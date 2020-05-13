Front Page  »  

Five Cities Fire Authority set to raise pay, give bonuses

May 12, 2020

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Five Cities Fire Authority board is slated to approve pay raises and bonuses for all fire personnel on Friday, an item listed on the consent agenda. This is occurring at a time many public agencies are voting to reduce pay and lay off employees.

If passed, fire authority employees will receive a 2 percent pay increase effective May 15, and a one-time lump sum payment of $1,000, which is listed as in lieu of retroactive pay increases.

In April, the board directed its negotiating team to present its last best and final proposal for an agreement with the employee union.

The annual increase will cost the fire authority $49,700, with the charges to be passed onto member agencies: Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and the Oceano Community Services District, all of which are currently facing financial hardships because of the pandemic.

In an effort to stay in the fire authority, Oceano recently attempted to raise taxes, but the ballot measure failed. It is likely Oceano will divest its interest in the fire authority, and begin negotiations with the county to take over its fire department services.

Currently, Arroyo Grande is facing a $1.2 million budget shortfall and Grover Beach is $700,000 in the red, for the current fiscal year.

The board is scheduled to meet on Friday at 10 a.m., by video conference. While the agenda does not include information on how the public can participate remotely during the meeting, the public is permitted to email comments to the fire authority.

 


fish

what’s the possibility of deferring any pay increase at this time?


Vote Up8Vote Down 
05/12/2020 8:02 pm
adustum

Isn’t Arroyo Grande looking at ways to cut costs? But they have the money to share in the cost to increase salares increases and bonuses?


Vote Up7Vote Down 
05/12/2020 7:41 pm
shishkabob141

No, no they don’t. But watch, that won’t stop them from approving the spending of money they simply don’t have. There will be a big push for increasing sales tax, especially since that money is already being spent to pay for the FCFA.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
05/12/2020 11:42 pm
ShootTheMessenger

This can’t be true….

But it is…

Go to page 18

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/56e31b40d51cd48392d2965d/t/5ebad283b4728154f2fd27b0/1589301901496/May+15+202o+Board+Packet.pdf


Vote Up0Vote Down 
05/12/2020 7:25 pm
shelworth

You…..have…..got…..to…..be…..kidding! 30 to 40% of everyone is losing their asses during this lockdown, I’ve got good friends who are losing their business, and as important as Fire Fighters are, this is just plain stupid. When they eventually come begging for a tax increase I hope people remember this and say NO!


Vote Up1Vote Down 
05/12/2020 6:11 pm
Speak Truth to Power

When will the Voters Learn? The nature of Man and Government is inefficiency and graft.

This has been true for thousands of years, but some voters still think that the pigs once elected to rule over us won’t start walking on two legs while drinking whisky. No matter how good a Government project or agency sounds, it will ALWAYS cost more, Grow More and Waste more money than any of the individuals would if it was their money. You voted for it voters…now you get to pay for it along with their Benefits, perks and Pensions!


Rich in Morro Bay and La Paz


Vote Up1Vote Down 
05/12/2020 5:51 pm
