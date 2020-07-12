Santa Barbara County Jail inmate’s escape foiled

A 19-year-old inmate at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail escaped Saturday morning, but was hunted down and taken back into custody in less than an hour.

Shortly before 9 a.m., jail custody staff discovered Gerardo Vasquez Rivera had escaped while at a work detail in the laundry facility adjacent to the jail. Deputies searched the area and located Vasquez Rivera at the intersection of Cathedral Oaks Road and Via Chaparral 40 minutes later.

On May 11, deputies booked Vasquez Rivera into jail on charges of obstructing a peace officer, concealing a stolen weapon, possession of a loaded stolen weapon, and burglary. At the time, Vasquez Rivera had an arrest warrant from Ventura County for giving false identification to a peace officer, receiving stolen property, vehicle theft and driving without a license. He was being held on $90,000 bail.

After he was treated for injuries he sustained during his escape, deputies rebooked Vasquez Riveraon on a felony escape from a county jail charge. He is now being held without bail.

