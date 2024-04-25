Bystander arrested following fight in Paso Robles
April 24, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A 13-year-old bystander was arrested on Wednesday afternoon following a altercation between two teenagers in Paso Robles.
Shortly after 4 p.m., a teenager was walking on San Carlos Drive when another teen pulled up in a car, and the two entered into a physical altercation. Officers arrived and attempted to calm the situation.
However, a 13-year-old bystander began berating an officer, repeatedly calling him fat. The teen then closed in on the officer, who put up his hands to protect his space, which the teen swatted away.
Officers arrested the teen and transported him to juvenile hall.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines