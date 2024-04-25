Bystander arrested following fight in Paso Robles

April 24, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 13-year-old bystander was arrested on Wednesday afternoon following a altercation between two teenagers in Paso Robles.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a teenager was walking on San Carlos Drive when another teen pulled up in a car, and the two entered into a physical altercation. Officers arrived and attempted to calm the situation.

However, a 13-year-old bystander began berating an officer, repeatedly calling him fat. The teen then closed in on the officer, who put up his hands to protect his space, which the teen swatted away.

Officers arrested the teen and transported him to juvenile hall.

