SLO County Board of Supervisors approve Nipomo housing project

April 25, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Following a two-day hearing, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday voted 3-2 to approve a more than 1,400-unit housing development in Nipomo, known as the Dana Reserve.

The 288-acre site is located on the north, west side of Nipomo directly adjacent to Highway 101. The controversial development includes residential units, commercial, recreation and public services such as a dog park.

During public comment, citizens spoke for and against the project, NKT Commercial and owner Nick Tompkins. Proponents primarily spoke of the need for more housing in the county. Tompkins said the project would provide much needed workforce housing.

On the other side, a group of community members, called the Nipomo Action Committee, asked the board to delay the project while promoting their own plan, which whittled the project in half through the removal of higher priced homes. More expensive homes generally cover the infrastructure costs for lower priced homes.

The project included nine unmitigated impacts, such as the removal of 4,000 mature native oak trees.

In the end, the board voted 3-2 in favor of the project, with supervisors Bruce Gibson and Jimmy Paulding dissenting.

