Person killed in crash along Highway 1 near Santa Maria
April 25, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A male driver died after crashing into the trailer of a semi-truck along Highway 1 near Santa Maria Wednesday evening.
Shortly before 6 p.m., the driver struck the parked trailer of the semi-truck at approximately on Highway 1 by Black Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The sedan became wedged underneath the truck’s trailer.
Responders pronounced the driver dead at the scene of the crash. A Smitty’s heavy-duty recovery truck lifted the trailer off the sedan.
Authorities closed Highway 1 in the area in both directions as emergency personnel were at the scene and as Smitty’s workers conducted the heavy extrication.
