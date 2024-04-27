Sick pelicans reported along California’s Central Coast

April 27, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Wildlife organizations report a large increase in the number of sick and dying brown pelicans along California’s Central Coast during the past five days.

Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network rescued 22 emaciated, weak and disoriented pelicans. Of those, only eight have survived.

The exact cause of the pelicans’ condition is unknown at this time.

If you find a pelican that seems weak and disoriented in Santa Barbara or Ventura counties, call Wildlife Care Network at (805) 681-1080. In San Luis Obispo County call Pacific Wildlife Care at (805) 543-9453.

