Sick pelicans reported along California’s Central Coast
April 27, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Wildlife organizations report a large increase in the number of sick and dying brown pelicans along California’s Central Coast during the past five days.
Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network rescued 22 emaciated, weak and disoriented pelicans. Of those, only eight have survived.
The exact cause of the pelicans’ condition is unknown at this time.
If you find a pelican that seems weak and disoriented in Santa Barbara or Ventura counties, call Wildlife Care Network at (805) 681-1080. In San Luis Obispo County call Pacific Wildlife Care at (805) 543-9453.
